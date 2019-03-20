Broward public schools' principal named top in state

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The Florida Department of Education announced Tuesday that a principal working for Broward County Public Schools is the recipient of the state's top award for principals.

Michelle Kefford, the 44-year-old principal of Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines since 2011, is the 2019 Principal of the Year. The honor comes with a $3,500 award.

The Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said Kefford is a "passionate educator." She has held positions on district committees and volunteers on several city and county committees.

"With her at the helm, Flanagan High School earned its first ever A and has received an A for six out of the seven years," Corcoran said.

She also established Keffords Kids, a mentoring program, and Falcon Flyers, a program allowing some middle school students to earn high school credits. Corcoran also said Kefford "works continuously to build school pride and staff morale."

The four Principal of the Year finalists are Bay County's Joshua Balkom, Indian River County's Cynthia Emerson, Palm Beach County's David Alfonso and Pinellas County's Linda Burris.

Manatee County's Bernadette Pletcher was named 2019 Assistant Principal of the Year. The award comes with a $2,500 prize. Derek Negron, the assistant principal at Carol City Middle School in Miami-Dade County, was among the four finalists.

WINNER: Florida Principal of the Year, our fearless leader, Principal Michelle Kefford! Stand up, take a bow, you're our Falcon of the day! pic.twitter.com/mtf1JTpFHa — Flanagan High School (@FlanaganHS) March 19, 2019

Michelle Kefford from Charles W. Flanagan High School was named District Principal of the Year for @browardschools! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/GFKXYydZaJ — Florida Department of Education (@EducationFL) February 22, 2019

