Broward school board lets Ben Gamla school keep its charter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward County school board decided Tuesday night to allow the Ben Gamla Charter School South Broward in Plantation to continue with business as usual. The school was at risk of losing its charter for allegedly not having an armed guard on campus.

Last week, the state's Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission reported Broward was the only school district in the state that was not in compliance with Florida Statute 1006.12, which requires schools to have at least one armed and trained guardian on campus.

Ben Gamla Charter School South Broward in Plantation was the second charter school under scrutiny in Broward County over an alleged lack of compliance with the law. The school board took over the Championship Academy of Distinction, a charter school in Davie.

During an emergency board meeting on Tuesday, Broward County Public School Superintendent Robert Runcie said Ben Gamla's failure to comply with the law was causing "an immediate and serious danger to the health, safety and welfare of its students."

Peter Deutch disagreed with Runcie. He is the founder of the Hebrew language school, which serves about 350 students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Deutch said the school has a contract with the Plantation Police Department through August and is also waiting for the school board to approve a guardian contract for September.

​​​​​​​"The Plantation Police Department is supposed to notify us when a police officer is not going to be there," Deutch said. "Yesterday they did not notify us."

Ben Gamla administrators' attempted to fill the open slot with a trained guardian from another campus, Deutch said.

