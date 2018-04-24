Broward school board tries to rein in additional costs for repairs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Stranahan and Northeast high schools were among the poster cases for voters passing an $800-million bond to carry out Broward County school repairs in 2014. But now the school board is being asked to approve additional costs.

At Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, there are visible signs of construction.

At Northeast High School in Oakland Park, signs of the aging campus are visible from the outside, and on the inside, students say the school suffers from dilapidated walkways, moldy walls and leaky roofs in some areas.

Stranahan High School was allotted $16.8 million for repairs, but now, it is estimated that school needs $30.5 million for renovations.

Northeast High School was allotted $14.5 million for repairs, but now, it is estimated that the school needs $31.4 million for renovations.

The significant increase in cost not sitting well with public or board.

"Since you talking about the money and you don't have idea what you are spending the money on?" said Mary Fertig, a concerned citizen.

After two hours of back and forth, the board voted to improve the budget increase for Stranahan High School because it included the addition of an improved cafeteria.

But for Northeast High School, it's back to the drawing board to come up with a plan.

