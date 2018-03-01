Carvalho expected to leave Miami-Dade to become New York City schools chief

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Alberto Carvalho is expected to step down as Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent to become the next chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

The Miami-Dade School Board said Carvalho has been offered the job, but he has not formally accepted the position.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's office confirmed the move Wednesday and plans to make an official announcement Thursday. Carvalho would go from leading the nation's fourth largest school district to its biggest.

“Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success," De Blasio said in a statement. "I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation’s largest school system into the future.”

Miami-Dade School Board said it would hold an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss the "stability of the executive management leadership," the New York Times reported.

Carvalho has a contract with the county until 2020. A school board member told Local 10 News Wednesday that the board was reviewing Carvalho's contact and that he needs to give the county 90 days notice before leaving.

"Say it ain't so! South Florida will miss your leadership but can't wait to see the miracles you will perform in NYC. Godspeed and good luck, mi amigo!" said Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Miami Republican.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Miami Republican, called Carvalho "one of the greatest public servants in the history of South Florida."

"He will be missed every day by our community, but I know everyone wishes him well," Curbelo said.

Born in Portugal, Carvalho started his career as a physics, chemistry, and calculus teacher at Miami Jackson Senior High. He rose up the ranks of the school system, eventually becoming superintendent in 2008.

Media friendly and politically savvy, Carvalho has been nationally well-regarded. During his tenure, the county graduation rate has risen to 80 percent and he won the National Superintendent of the Year award in 2014.

Known for being a prolific Twitter user, Carvalho has thus far remained silent.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.