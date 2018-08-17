Carvalho prepared to staff 100-plus Miami-Dade police officers at schools

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is staffing more than 100 Miami-Dade police officers at primary schools.

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is crisscrossing the county Friday to highlight all the changes students can expect when they return to school next week.

The superintendent is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to staff more than 100 Miami-Dade Police Department officers at primary schools by Monday's start date.

A new state law requires an armed security guard or law enforcement officer to be staffed at every school. The law was crafted in response to the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Fort Lauderdale recently agreed to staff 13 city police officers at Broward County public schools for the first five days of classes after Mayor Dean Trantalis learned the school district would fall short of meeting the state mandate.

Carvalho is expected to sign the memorandum of understanding for school security at 12:30 p.m.

