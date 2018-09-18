Lockdown lifted at Charles W. Flanagan High School after police investigate allegations

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Charles W. Flanagan High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Tuesday morning as Pembroke Pines police investigated a "suspicious incident" at the school, authorities said.

According to police, some kind of allegations were made involving the school, which are being investigated.

Police said a preliminary investigation was completed by 11 a.m. and the lockdown has since been lifted.

No further information was immediately released.

