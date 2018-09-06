Dad goes on hilarious Facebook rant about school drop off etiquette

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. - When the going gets tough, the tough take to Facebook to bare their souls of the frustration of school drop off.

One North Carolina father had finally had enough of the long delays in his child's school drop off line, so he posted an epic rant on the proper etiquette for saying goodbye to your kids.

David Danielewicz of Indian Trail started off his post with "I'm only going to say this once," so you knew it was going to be good.

According to Danielewicz, and probably millions of parents across the country, the school drop off line is not the place to get your child ready for school; it's where you drop off the finished products.

Here, in all its glory, is the post:

“I’m only going to say this once. If you have to bathe or dress your kid, comb their hair, scramble them an egg and write them a send-off letter before they can exit the car – YOU DO NOT BELONG IN THE SCHOOL DROP OFF LINE.”

But Danielewicz wasn't finished.

“Only people who raised their kids to jump out of the car with backpacks loaded like they are storming the beaches of Normandy while the car is at a slow roll are allowed in the drop off line. I will be giving stink eye warnings today but tomorrow I’m issuing citations.”

Danielewicz said he was joking, according to the Epoch Times, but was truly upset about the amount of time it takes to drop of his children.

So look out all you slow parents holding up the line. A vicious stink eye may be coming your way.

