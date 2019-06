Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking to students from Miami-Dade County's inaugural pre-apprenticeship program Monday.

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis will be back in Miami later Monday.

DeSantis is expected to deliver remarks to the inaugural class of Miami-Dade County Public Schools' pre-apprenticeship program.

The governor is expected to speak at 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton near Miami International Airport.



