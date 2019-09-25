DHL donates laptops to Mater Academy of International Studies

MIAMI - Computers are the gateway to learning in 2019 and that's why DHL is stepping up to help one South Florida school in need.

"Our world has a lot of technology and a lot of things are going on in a laptop. So, if you don't have a laptop then it might be a little harder," Dorothy Jolon said.

Jolon and Diego Rivas are ambassadors at Mater Academy of International Studies, a charter school in a title 1 education district in Miami.

They know for some families technology is still out of reach.

"Some kids come from low income families, but if they donate (the laptops) to us, which they are, it gives us the ability to do more," Rivas said.

That's exactly why DHL is donating 178 laptops to the school.

"We refresh our technology quite a bit, so why not put them exactly where they need to be, giving these kids a right start," Michael Taylor, of DHL, said.

When listening to Rivas explain how a laptop will enhance his education, you can understand why this investment is going to the right hands.

"In some classes like mine, in science, our teacher installed a program, and it's based on technology," Rivas said. "So if she tells us something, we need technology to use it, and she puts tests on it. So with technology, we can do the tests, get better grades, do research, do everything."

So far, DHL has gifted 40 laptops to 75 students. Their goal is to pass out 300 laptops, or at least enough that every student has one laptop.

DHL will donate the additional laptops at a later date at the school's discretion.

