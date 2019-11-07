Family Friendly Schools Act would extend school hours to 6 p.m.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A new bill proposed by Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris would extend school hours to 6 p.m.

Under the Family Friendly Schools Act, schooldays would run from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. with few closures other than weekends, federal holidays and emergencies.

Harris' bill would align school hours with the work hours of parents. The extra time would be allotted for extracurricular activities, meaning teachers would not be required to work additional hours unless they wished to earn overtime.

"My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours," said Harris in a statement. "So, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship. But, this does not have to be the case. My bill provides an innovative solution that will help reduce the burden of child care on working families. It is time we modernize the school schedule to better meet the needs of our students and their families."

