FAU reschedules graduation after credible threat thwarts planned ceremony

Florida Atlantic University canceled its summer graduation ceremony after a threat regarding the event was found on a Post-it note on a mirror in the women's restroom at the student union, Aug. 7, 2018, in Boca Raton, Florida.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic University is rescheduling its commencement ceremony for graduating students after Tuesday's planned event was canceled because of a credible threat.

School spokesman Joshua Glanzer said all out-of-state and international students who were expecting to attend Tuesday's graduation ceremony will be able to participate in a special ceremony later this week.

All other students are being invited to a rescheduled ceremony next week.

The time and locations of the makeup ceremonies have not yet been determined.

FAU was forced to evacuate its student union for several hours Tuesday after a staff member found a small, handwritten Post-it note on a mirror in the women's restroom.

Police searched the building but found nothing suspicious.

Glanzer said any students who can't attend the rescheduled ceremonies will be invited to participate in the fall ceremony this December. They'll also receive "a special recognition" during FAU's first home football game Sept. 8 against Air Force.

Sky 10 flew over Florida Atlantic University's student union after graduation was canceled because of a credible threat, Aug. 7, 2018, in Boca Raton, Florida.

