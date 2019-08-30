Florida International University cancels Friday classes

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida International University canceled Friday and Saturday classes.

According to Maydel Santana, a spokeswoman for FIU, the campuses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will remain open, including the libraries, food services and the recreation centers.

"Our goal is to keep our campuses safe and get them up and running as soon as possible after the storm," Santana wrote in an e-mail Thursday night.

Faculty and staff are expected to report to work at The Modesto A. Maidique Campus at 11200 SW 8th St. in University Park, the Biscayne Bay Campus at 3000 NE 151st St. in North Miami Beach, the I-75 Campus at 1930 SW 145th Ave. in Miramar, and FIU Downtown on Brickell at 1101 Brickell Ave.

The students who live on campus at University Park and North Miami Beach are receiving instructions from the department of housing and residential life. FIU will continue to provide updates on their social media channels.



