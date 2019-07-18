Florida public schools to require mental health classes

MIAMI - The Florida State Board of Education voted to mandate that students in public schools be required to take mental health classes.

Beginning in 6th grade through 12th grade, students must take at least five hours of the classes.

“We are going to reinvent school-based mental-health awareness in Florida, and we will be the number one state in the nation in terms of mental health outreach and school safety, all because of the governor’s and First Lady’s remarkable vision,” said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

The classes will help students identify untreated or unrecognized mental illness, and provide resources to help students battle depression or other mental helath issues.

