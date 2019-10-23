Former FIU professor killed by train in Massachusetts

Moses Shumow, who spent nearly a decade at Florida International University, was struck and killed by a commuter train in Massachusetts.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A former Florida International University professor was struck and killed by a commuter train Tuesday in a Boston suburb.

Moses Shumow was riding his bicycle through the pedestrian cut-through at a train depot in Beverly, Massachusetts, when he was fatally struck by an outbound train, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police said.

Shumow recently joined the faculty at Emerson College after nearly 10 years at FIU.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of our friend and colleague Dr. Moses Shumow," Brian Schriner, dean of FIU's College of Communication, Architecture + the Arts, said in a statement Wednesday. "Moses was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was kind and caring, and he made a tremendous difference in the lives of his students, colleagues and community. Our deepest sympathies to his wife and family."

Shumow, 42, graduated from Emerson with a master's degree in broadcast journalism in 2001. He earned his doctorate degree from the University of Miami in 2010.

