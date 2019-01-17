Pepper spray fills classroom at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated 15 patients who were "exposed to an irritant" at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School.
John Schuster, a spokesman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said a student accidentally discharged a can of pepper spray in a classroom.
Schuster said the student would be disciplined because pepper spray isn't allowed at school.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said all the patients were treated at the school and didn't have to go to a hospital.
