Pepper spray fills classroom at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated 15 patients who were "exposed to an irritant" at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School.

John Schuster, a spokesman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said a student accidentally discharged a can of pepper spray in a classroom.

Schuster said the student would be disciplined because pepper spray isn't allowed at school.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said all the patients were treated at the school and didn't have to go to a hospital.

