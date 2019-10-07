Gov. DeSantis announces proposal for Florida teacher salary raise

Associated Press

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his proposal Monday to increase the minimum salary for teachers across Florida.

The proposal would raise the minimum salary of teachers from $37,636 to $47,500. The raise would cover more than 101,000 teachers.

According to National Education Association data provided by the governor's office, Florida ranks No. 26 in the U.S. when it comes to starting teacher pay.

The salary increase would reportedly rank Florida at No. 2 in the nation.

"My proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500 will help alleviate this [teacher] shortage and elevate the teaching profession to the level of appreciation it deserves." said DeSantis. "This is long overdue, and I look forward to working with the legislature to make this a reality."

