Grand jury: Districts face August deadline to comply with MSD law

MIAMI - The numerous school districts that have not fully complied with the security measures enacted after last year's school shooting in Parkland have until the start of the 2019-20 school year to do so, a state grand jury ordered.

Judge Martin S. Fein signed the July 19 three-page report warning the districts to "do whatever it takes to bring these districts into full compliance" with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Act.

The grand jury has learned the districts have reported dealing with administrative hurdles, increased costs and personnel shortages to provide mental health services, increase security and improve systems to deal with troubled students.

"We have seen and heard troubling evidence of conflicts between school district officials and law enforcement agencies," Fein wrote, adding that "it appears that at least some of these officials have failed-or refused-to accept their responsibility for school safety."

Without identifying the school districts, Fein also wrote that "compliance with the law enacted after the school massacre is not an agenda issue to be whittled down by negotiation into minimum legally-sufficient actions."

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement that she is ready to enforce the laws.

