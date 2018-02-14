Hallandale Magnet High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Hallandale Magnet High School was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was phoned in.

Sky 10 was above the school at 720 NW 9th Ave. shortly after 11 a.m. as students gathered on the sports field.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Lori Williams said four units were called to the school after some of the special needs students began to feel faint because of the heat.

The students were being treated at the scene.

The Broward Sheriff's Office's bomb squad also responded to the school to make sure it was safe.

No other details were immediately released.

