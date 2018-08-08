Miami-Dade County Public Schools offering about 60 new programs for students

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The first day of school is fast approaching and when students return there will be tons of new programs awaiting them at Miami-Dade County public schools.

School officials met Wednesday to discuss about 60 new programs that will be available for students districtwide.

The newly A-rated district is rolling out more programs this school year than any district in the country.

Among the new programs are:

• A new iPrep Academy at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School

• Virtual volunteer tracking

• Paid academic internships

• A culinary arts school at Miami Carol City Senior High School

• We Rise Academy in collaboration with the Urban League

• College savings accounts for elementary school students

Besides the new programs, district officials also discussed security Wednesday, which remains a concern for many following the Feb. 14 Parkland school shooting.

"We made a promise collectively that by the first day of school we would have law enforcement entities, not just armed guards, law enforcement professional entities in every one of our schools. That is a promise we are absolutely determined to keep," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

