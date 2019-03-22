Veteran Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher arrested for child sex abuse

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher was arrested Friday after he was accused of sexually abusing several students.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department idenfitied the teacher as 60-year-old Alejandro Perez. He was teaching fifth-grade students at Charles R. Hadley Elementary School, 8400 NW 7 St., in Miami's West Little River community.

Court records show Perez is facing six counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12 years old and six counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child who is 16 years old or older.

According to Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, administrators will be terminating Perez, who had been employed with the district for 34 years without any prior incidents.



