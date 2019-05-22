Miami-Dade Public Schools ranked among top 10 in U.S.

MIAMI - A new report shows South Florida school districts pass with flying colors when compared to others around the country.
In the study by BackgroundChecks.org, Miami-Dade County Public Schools ranked No. 8 in the top ten best school districts in the U.S.
MDCPS was the highest non-California school district in the top ten, while Broward Schools ranked No. 12.
The study's methodology considered a number of factors to determine the top school districts, including graduation rates, total number of students, teacher quality, funding per student and test scores.
While not one factor contributed to a district's high ranking, money was a heavy influence as districts with more students and higher funding were able to hire better teachers.
Top 100 School Districts in the U.S.
- 1. San Mateo County Office of Education (CA)
- 2. San Francisco County Office of Education (CA)
- 3. Santa Barbara County Office of Education (CA)
- 4. Los Angeles Unified
- 5. San Diego County Office of Education (CA)
- 6. Marin County Office of Education (CA)
- 7. Sonoma County Office of Education (CA)
- 8. MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- 9. Imperial County County Office of Education (CA)
- 10. City of Chicago #299
- 12. BROWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- 21. HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- 23. ORANGE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- 26. THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PALM BEACH COUNTY
- 49. DUVAL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
