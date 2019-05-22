Miami-Dade Public Schools ranked among top 10 in U.S.

MIAMI - A new report shows South Florida school districts pass with flying colors when compared to others around the country.

In the study by BackgroundChecks.org, Miami-Dade County Public Schools ranked No. 8 in the top ten best school districts in the U.S.

MDCPS was the highest non-California school district in the top ten, while Broward Schools ranked No. 12.

The study's methodology considered a number of factors to determine the top school districts, including graduation rates, total number of students, teacher quality, funding per student and test scores.

While not one factor contributed to a district's high ranking, money was a heavy influence as districts with more students and higher funding were able to hire better teachers.

Top 100 School Districts in the U.S.

1. San Mateo County Office of Education (CA)

2. San Francisco County Office of Education (CA)

3. Santa Barbara County Office of Education (CA)

4. Los Angeles Unified

5. San Diego County Office of Education (CA)

6. Marin County Office of Education (CA)

7. Sonoma County Office of Education (CA)

8. MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

9. Imperial County County Office of Education (CA)

10. City of Chicago #299

12. BROWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

21. HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

23. ORANGE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

26. THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PALM BEACH COUNTY

49. DUVAL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

