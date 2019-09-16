MSD marching band to perform at 2021 London New Year's Day parade

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School marching band received a very special invitation Monday, and the Eagle Regiment is set to soar overseas in a little over a year.

A formal invitation was issued Monday by British dignitaries for the MSD marching band to perform in the 2021 London New Year's Day parade.

"To be able to travel across the globe to perform is incredible," principal Michelle Kefford said.

It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Parkland's young musicians -- a band that already boasts being two-time state champions.

"The energy that they possess, how passionate they are, they just speak volumes musically," band director Stephen Rivero said.

The Eagle Regiment will join 8,000 performers from around the world for the event.

"They're all going to have to fundraise their own way, so we're really hoping the community will assist them all in getting to London," Rivero said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.