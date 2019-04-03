School packs up leftover lunches so students don't go hungry on weekends

ELKHART, Ind. - A school system has come up with a great way to make sure its students don't go hungry when they're home over the weekend.

Elkhart (Ind.) Schools are taking the leftovers that remain after breakfast and lunch service, and package them for weekend meals.

The district partnered with a non-profit group called Cultivate, WSBT reports.

“Mostly, we rescue food that’s been made but never served by catering companies, large food service businesses, like the school system," said Jim Conklin of Cultivate. "You don't always think of a school."

So the unused food that remains is repackaged each week. Students who need the food receive backpacks every Friday with eight individual meals inside.

“It’s making a big impact,” said Melissa Ramey of the Chamber Leadership Academy. “I am proud of that. It was heartbreaking to hear that children go home on the weekends and that they don't have anything to eat.”

