School security specialist previously disciplined before arrest after basketball brawl

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A school security specialist who was arrested on a battery charge for his role in a brawl at a youth basketball game had previously been disciplined for an incident involving a student, Local 10 News has learned.

Bennett Wyche was arrested by Hollywood police in September after a brawl during a girls' basketball game at Washington Park Community Center.

Cellphone video shows a man, later identified as Wyche, running onto the court and hitting a girl from behind.

Documents obtained by Local 10 News detail a 2017 incident that got him suspended from his job as a security specialist at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School.

According to an investigative complaint by the Broward County school district, a student became upset when he was told he couldn't go to a school dance because of his behavioral issues. At some point, Wyche grabbed the student and slammed him against a wall, the complaint alleges.

Witnesses said that, because the student was yelling and causing a scene, Wyche charged at him a second time.

The assistant vice principal, who was among the witnesses, told investigators that Wyche is well respected and goes above and beyond but "stated Mr. Wyche's actions were inappropriate and that he should not have allowed the student's comments to anger him."

Another witness claimed Wyche was good at his job "but sometimes is a bit aggressive and curses at the students."

Wyche ultimately was given a one-day suspension. He is currently employed with the school district but has been reassigned during the ongoing investigation to a position that does not involve interaction with students.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.