South Florida teacher loses license after speaking to students about his sex life

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida teacher has lost his teaching license after speaking about his own sex life during a sex education class.

Florida Department of Education records show that Carlos Pena had his educator's certificate revoked last month.

According to an administrative complaint filed with the state's Education Practices Commission, Pena was teaching human growth and development to fifth-grade boys at Plumosa School of the Arts in Delray Beach in May 2017 when he shared his "personal experience in anal and oral sex."

The complaint said Pena "had personal experience using lubricant with a girlfriend" and explained that "dildos were used by girls to masturbate." It also said Pena explained how "69 is when both people are having sex in an oral position," how he had unprotected sex and how he had friends in the pornographic industry.

According to the complaint, Pena was a Spanish teacher who had taken a three-hour training course to teach the class a few months earlier.

Pena didn't contest the allegations and had his Florida teaching certificate permanently revoked.

According to the complaint, the incident took place after another occasion in which he embarrassed a fifth-grade boy by pouring water on him in front of other students.

A spokeswoman for the School District of Palm Beach said Pena has not been employed by the district since June 2017. She said he started with the district as an aftercare counselor, left for two years and returned to the district as an elementary school teacher in 2016.

