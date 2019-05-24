Student overjoyed at winning Kindness Award at school graduation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - An eighth grade student couldn't contain his excitement after being named the winner of the Kindness Award at his school's graduation ceremony.

Christopher Yancy, 15, was seen on video running up to the stage, and then dancing and skipping as he received the award at Mill Creek Middle School in Georgia.

Born with Down syndrome, Yancy took special-needs classes at the school and will be going to high school next fall, WSB reports.

"It touches my heart that he got it for kindness," said Christopher's mother, Brenda Page. "It means more to me than straight A's or perfect attendance."

As Yancy was on stage Thursday, his classmates cheered loudly from the audience.

"He loves people, and I just think that's wonderful," Page said. "I'm so blessed to have so many students embrace him and love him back. Not just the students, but the parents."

Yancy will soon be a student at River Ridge High School, but will always remember his special award-winning day.

"He was so excited," Page said. "He kept saying, 'Mommy, I'm graduated!'"

