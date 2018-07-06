The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale closes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale and Argosy University of Sarasota are closing in a decision that is leaving hundreds of students in Florida displaced.

Dream Center Education Holdings acquired the The Art Institutes, Argosy University and the South University networks from Education Management Corp. in 2017.

The Los Angeles-based parent company -- which plans to close 30 locations nationwide -- released a statement saying active students should continue to attend class as scheduled.

"We will support current students by offering multiple options to continue their education," the statement said.

Some students were advised to transfer to the Miami International University of Art & Design in downtown Miami or the Art Institute of Tampa.

In 2015, Pittsburgh-based Education Management Corp. agreed to forgive $6.5 million in student debt in Florida, as part of a settlement that put an end to a whistleblower lawsuit accusing them of fraudulent claims.

