University of Florida, Florida State University crack top party schools list again

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Party on, Florida college students.

A pair of state universities has made the Princeton Review's annual list of top party schools.

The University of Florida ranked 16th and Florida State University ranked 18th, respectively, on the 2020 list released Tuesday.

Both schools moved up from last year's rankings, when Florida was ranked 18th and FSU was ranked 19th.

Syracuse University topped the list for the 2019-20 academic year, followed by the University of Alabama, University of Delaware, West Virginia University and Tulane University. The University of California-Santa Barbara, Colgate University, Wake Forest University, Bucknell University and University of Rhode Island round out the top 10.

Florida was the top party school for 2009, while FSU has earned the distinction twice in 1997 and 2000 (released in August of the previous years).

The Princeton Review surveys students on the use of drugs and alcohol, the number of hours students spend studying outside of class and the popularity of fraternities and sororities.

Ranking School Location No. 1 Syracuse University Syracuse, N.Y. No. 2 University of Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. No. 3 University of Delaware Newark, Del. No. 4 West Virginia University Morgantown, W.Va. No. 5 Tulane University New Orleans No. 6 University of California-Santa Cruz Santa Cruz, Calif. No. 7 Colgate University Hamilton, N.Y. No. 8 Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, N.C. No. 9 Bucknell University Lewisburg, Pa. No. 10 University of Rhode Island Kingston, R.I. No. 11 University of Maine Orono, Maine No. 12 Union College Schenectady, N.Y. No. 13 University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisc. No. 14 University of Vermont Burlington, Vt. No. 15 Indiana University of Pennsylvania Indiana, Pa. No. 16 University of Florida Gainesville, Fla. No. 17 Sonoma State University Rohnert Park, Calif. No. 18 Florida State University Tallahassee, Fla. No. 19 University of Dayton Dayton, Ohio No. 20 University of Connecticut Storrs, Conn.

