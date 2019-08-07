University of Florida, Florida State University crack top party schools list again

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Party on, Florida college students.
A pair of state universities has made the Princeton Review's annual list of top party schools.
The University of Florida ranked 16th and Florida State University ranked 18th, respectively, on the 2020 list released Tuesday.
Both schools moved up from last year's rankings, when Florida was ranked 18th and FSU was ranked 19th.
Syracuse University topped the list for the 2019-20 academic year, followed by the University of Alabama, University of Delaware, West Virginia University and Tulane University. The University of California-Santa Barbara, Colgate University, Wake Forest University, Bucknell University and University of Rhode Island round out the top 10.
Florida was the top party school for 2009, while FSU has earned the distinction twice in 1997 and 2000 (released in August of the previous years).
The Princeton Review surveys students on the use of drugs and alcohol, the number of hours students spend studying outside of class and the popularity of fraternities and sororities.
|Ranking
|School
|Location
|No. 1
|Syracuse University
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|No. 2
|University of Alabama
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|No. 3
|University of Delaware
|Newark, Del.
|No. 4
|West Virginia University
|Morgantown, W.Va.
|No. 5
|Tulane University
|New Orleans
|No. 6
|University of California-Santa Cruz
|Santa Cruz, Calif.
|No. 7
|Colgate University
|Hamilton, N.Y.
|No. 8
|Wake Forest University
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|No. 9
|Bucknell University
|Lewisburg, Pa.
|No. 10
|University of Rhode Island
|Kingston, R.I.
|No. 11
|University of Maine
|Orono, Maine
|No. 12
|Union College
|Schenectady, N.Y.
|No. 13
|University of Wisconsin
|Madison, Wisc.
|No. 14
|University of Vermont
|Burlington, Vt.
|No. 15
|Indiana University of Pennsylvania
|Indiana, Pa.
|No. 16
|University of Florida
|Gainesville, Fla.
|No. 17
|Sonoma State University
|Rohnert Park, Calif.
|No. 18
|Florida State University
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|No. 19
|University of Dayton
|Dayton, Ohio
|No. 20
|University of Connecticut
|Storrs, Conn.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.