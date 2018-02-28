University of Miami sorority suspended amid investigation of hazing allegations

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A sorority at the University of Miami has been suspended amid an investigation into alleged hazing.

"The University of Miami Dean of Students Office received a report alleging that members of the Delta Gamma Fraternity were involved in events that are in violation of the university's alcohol and hazing policies," the university told Local 10 News in a statement. "Given the very serious allegations and the university's zero tolerance for hazing, the Delta Gamma chapter was issued a cease operations order. A thorough investigation will be conducted by the Dean of Students Office to determine if the organization and/or individual members violated any university policies. Anyone or any organization found responsible for violating any policies will be held accountable."

UM did not elaborate on the alleged hazing, but the student newspaper, citing sources, reports that the "cease operations order" comes after videos were posted on social media showing the alleged hazing. Those videos were later sent to administrators.

The Miami Hurricane report includes an email from Delta Gamma President Emily Gerstein in which she said all operations, including recruitment, meetings and social activities, must end "effective immediately."

Florida State University recently lifted its suspension of all Greek life on campus after the November hazing death of Andrew Coffey, a 20-year-old junior from Pompano Beach. Coffey died of alcohol poisoning after attending an off-campus party at the Pi Kappa Phi house.

"Delta Gamma Fraternity is working closely with the university to investigate and address any behaviors that do not align with our values and fraternity standards," Delta Gamma's national president, Stacia Rudge Skoog, said in a statement.

The sorority made headlines in 2016 for its recruitment video that showcased the bikini-clad sorority sisters out and about in South Florida.

