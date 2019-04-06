Broward County Public Schools' employee hurt my girl, mother says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A mother said a Broward County Public Schools' employee got aggressive with her daughter at William Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale and she has a video to prove it.

The student's mother, Latashia Whitfield, shared a witness' video Friday. She identified the employee as the school's eighth-grade assistant principal, Charles J. Zimmerman.

She said Zimmerman's overreaction to her daughter Toccara "Cara" Denmark being late to class hurt her so badly she required medical attention.

"My daughter has bruises ... I am sick to my stomach how a grown man would attack my child just because she was late to class," the mother wrote on Facebook. "This man shouldn't be around [anyone's] child."

Whitfield also wrote the school's principal, Felice Winston-Davis, promised her a full investigation. The video shows the school employee standing over Toccara's desk.

As Toccara was talking, he suddenly moved to grab her.

Toccara said, "Don't touch me!" But he didn't listen. The 13-year-old girl fell down with her desk, so he got the desk out of the way, and lifted her from the ground.

Toccara ended up on top of a desk and then on the ground again. The video also shows other students' reactions. A student shouted: "She didn't touch you!"

Local 10 News is waiting for a statement from Broward County Public Schools. William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26 St. is a magnet school with a pre-medical program for students who are interested in medicine, dentistry, veterinary science and nursing.

