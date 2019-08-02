Widow of Parkland shooting victim running for school board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The widow of a Parkland school shooting victim filed paperwork Friday to run for Broward County school board.

Debbie Hixon is seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Robin Bartleman, who is running for state Senate.

"This is my 31st year in the system and there are things that work, but there are a lot of things that don't work, and if I want to be a part of the changes, then I need to be where the changes are made," Hixon told Local 10 News.

Her husband, Chris Hixon, was athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when he and 16 others were killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting.

Debbie Hixon said the timing feels right to "lift teachers up." She said when employees feel valued, so will the students.

School safety is also among the priorities she hopes to bring to the school board.

Now comes the campaign work. The election is in 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.