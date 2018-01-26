'Hamilton' coming to South Florida: Here's how to get tickets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton" is coming to South Florida, but it'll cost you to see it.

"Hamilton" is scheduled for a five-week run at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts as part of its Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season, but the only way to get tickets to the show is to buy a season-ticket subscription.

Subscription packages go on sale Friday. Prices start at $261.

The 2018-19 season includes "The Phantom of the Opera," "The King and I" and "Fiddler on the Roof."

If single-show tickets to "Hamilton" are made available, there's no telling how much they'll cost. Tickets for "Hamilton" during its off-Broadway stops have been in high demand, with reports of people waiting in line for hours just to snag one.

Tickets for Friday night's touring performance in San Diego were going for $338 just for nosebleed seating.

"Hamilton" will run from Dec. 18 to Jan. 20, 2019.

