New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer released

The highly anticipated trailer to the new "Ghostbusters" movie was released Monday.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is the third installment of the "Ghostbusters" film franchise, directed by Jason Reitman ("Juno," "Up in the Air"). His father, Ivan Reitman, who helmed the original movie in 1984 and its 1989 sequel, serves as producer this time around.

Unlike the first two movies, the latest "Ghostbusters" is set far from New York City in Summerville, Oklahoma, where a series of unexplained earthquakes connects a single mother and her two children to the "mass hysteria" of 1984.

Finn Wolfhard (Netflix's "Stranger Things"), Mckenna Grace (Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House"), Carrie Coon (HBO's "The Leftovers") and Paul Rudd ("Ant-Man") star in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

In the trailer, Wolfhard's character reveals that his family is "completely broke, and the only thing that's left in our name is this creepy old farmhouse our grandfather left us in the middle of nowhere."

The trailer features some familiar items from the first two movies, including a ghost trap, a proton pack and the ghostbusting Ecto 1, which Wolfhard's character seems to discover hidden in a barn.

What's noticeably absent, however, are the original cast members, save for a glimpse of archival footage.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis in a scene from the 1984 movie "Ghostbusters."

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are set to reprise their roles from the first two movies, though it's unclear whether they will be cameos or involve prominent screen time.

Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spengler in the first two "Ghostbusters" movies, died in 2014. Rick Moranis, who has since retired from acting, is reportedly sitting out this one.

"Call it fate, call it luck, call it karma, I believe that everything happens for a reason," Murray's character, Dr. Peter Venkman, can be heard saying in voiceover, repeating a line from the 1984 original.

Watch the full trailer below.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is scheduled to be released July 10, 2020.