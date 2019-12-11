The NightGarden cometh to Coral Gables again

Kanye freestyled there with a tree once.

The only rainforest in the continental United States is rooted there.

And, until January 10, guests can wander through a wonderland of light there that takes eight weeks to install and months to plan.

The popular NightGarden at the 83-acre Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens returned in mid-November, expanding its illuminated playground significantly compared to 2018.

“There are many, many new features this year here at NightGarden,” Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Chief Operating Officer Nannette Zapata said. “About 80% of it is new.”

Among the highlights this year is an amazing maze with thousands of vibrant technicolor flowers lighting the path and dead ends, challenging puzzle seekers of all skill levels.

Additionally, the Richard H. Simons Rainforest is completely illuminated. The dazzling canopy, combined with the splashes of the waterfalls and cascades from Glade Lake, gives the only tropical rainforest in the continental United States an otherworldy ambiance.

Organizers have also expanded interactive elements, giving patrons the ability to create kaleidoscopes and patterns with lights and shadows by clapping, tapping or pushing buttons at different stations.

Perhaps the most famous fixture is Archimedes, a wise talking tree. Arch, for those who know him well, converses with guests, poses for pictures, and will even beatbox, as he’s done for one of hip-hops biggest stars.

Other must-sees include an augmented reality Fairy Quest challenge, a snowfall experience, as well as food and drinks from some of Miami’s finest fares available for purchase.

The garden is open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m every day but Christmas, with the NightGarden happening only in the evening.

General admission tickets start at $33 with discounts available for members and season pass holders. Visit TheNightGarden.com for more information.