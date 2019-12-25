Justin Bieber to make Miami stop on ‘Yummy’ world tour

MIAMI – “The Biebs” is back and heading to South Florida.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber announced plans for a new world tour that will see him make a stop in Miami next summer at the American Airlines Arena.

Bieber’s “Yummy” tour will hit the Magic City on its North American leg on July 21.

The tour is named after Bieber’s new single which will be released Jan. 3.

