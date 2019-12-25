77ºF

Justin Bieber to make Miami stop on ‘Yummy’ world tour

Justin Bieber waits in the ring after the fight between KSI and Logan Paul at Staples Center on November 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)

MIAMI – “The Biebs” is back and heading to South Florida.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber announced plans for a new world tour that will see him make a stop in Miami next summer at the American Airlines Arena.

Bieber’s “Yummy” tour will hit the Magic City on its North American leg on July 21.

The tour is named after Bieber’s new single which will be released Jan. 3.

