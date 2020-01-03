Robin Williams’ daughter made the internet sob with Instagram game results

There’s a new trend happening on Instagram, and Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Roberts, just made everyone on the internet emotional when she used the new feature.

You may have noticed some Instagram fans playing with a new filter recently that tells you which Disney character you are, or what Harry Potter character you are. It’s super fun, and a lot of people are posting the results on their Instagram story.

Williams used the Disney version and her result immediately made other people on the internet get super emotional. She got none other than Genie, the Disney character her father voiced in the iconic movie “Aladdin.”

The tweet immediately went viral and thousands of people replied to Williams telling her how emotional this was making them. Anyone who has used the app knows that it’s super random, so it’s gotta be pure fate she would get the beloved Disney character voiced by her late father.

Read some of the tweets below. They are too relatable.

This makes my heart jump for joy 💕😭💕 — ℜ𝔦𝔠 𝔓𝔢𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞𝔤𝔬𝔫 ❁ (@RicPendragon) December 31, 2019

The same smile of your father :) — 🔸️ Nick Marseil 🔸️ (@Nick_Marseil) December 31, 2019