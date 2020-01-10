Iconic Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Neil Peart, who gained fame as the drummer for rock-and-roll band Rush, has died at the age of 67.

The CBC reports Peart, who had been diagnosed with brain cancer, died Tuesday in California. His death was confirmed by a spokesperson for Rush.

Peart was not only the band’s drummer, but served as it’s main lyricist. During his four decades with Rush, he wrote such classic songs as Tom Sawyer, YYZ and The Spirit of Radio.

In a statement posted to social media, the band expressed it’s sorrow over losing Peart.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer,” the band wrote.