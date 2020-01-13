Here is a list of Valentine’s Day activities

Pink cloud adventures

MIAMI – 20-MIN HELICOPTER RIDE: Tour of Miami for two out of the Tamiami Executive Airport for about $150 on Groupon.

HELICOPTER DAY TRIP: Trip to the Bahamas for two out of the Miami Opa-locka Airport for $660 on Groupon. Trips to Marco Island or Naples out of the Tamiami Executive Airport are about $585 on Groupon.

SKY DIVING: The tandem skydiving jump for two in Country Walk is about $320 on Groupon.

SEAPLANE: A 3-hour fly-and-dine trip to Isla Morada for a couple is about $880.

Romantic time outdoors

VIZCAYA: The museum presents The Love Lost exhibit and mini salsa lessons. General admission on Groupon is about $24 for two.

DEERING ESTATE: Keba & The Unusual Suspects and Sir Portela will be performing. Early admission to pick a spot on the concert lawn is $90 for two on Groupon. Organizers suggest couples bring a blanket and a picnic basket.

FAIRCHILD TROPICAL BOTANIC GARDEN: Kitty Carmichael will be performing during the Love in the Garden event. Tickets range from $80 per person when you bring your own picnic basket and $285 with dinner for two.

VIRGINIA KEY: Group paddleboarding or kayaking from the Virginia Key Outdoor Center to Norris Cut and back for a bonfire. Tickets on Eventbrite are from $20 to $85.

Music lovers

HIP-HOP: Chad Thomas, also known as Major Nine, will be performing about 10 p.m. at the Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24 St. General admission on Eventbrite is $60.

TECHNO: DJ Fatima Hajji will be at Tree House, 323 23 St. in South Beach. The nightclub opens at 11 p.m.

BEACH-FRONT FESTIVAL: GroundUp starts from 1 to 10 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., in Miami Beach. General admission is $85.

CUBANA: Leoni Torres is performing at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave. Tickets on Stubhub range from about $70 to $442.

JAZZ: Joe Bataan and his Barrio Boys Ramiro Aguirre and his Charanga will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., in Little Havana. Tickets are $30-$35. WDNA hosts the Jazz Encounters Concert+Jam at, 2921 Coral Way. Admission on Eventbrite is about $12.

CLASSICAL VOCAL ENSEMBLE: The Enlightenment Festival begins with the Bach: Coffee and Wedding Cantatas at 7:30 p.m., at the St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 1121 Andalusia Ave., in Coral Gables. Tickets are $47.

CLASSICAL PIANIST: Misha Dačić, 42, a Serbian pianist, will be performing from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Crossbridge Church, 160 Harbor Dr., in Key Biscayne. Tickets on Eventbrite are $35.

BALLET: “Firebird: Nine Sinatra Songs” is at 7:30 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., in downtown Miami. Tickets range from $48 to $110.

Art and book lovers

CONTEMPORARY FAIR: Art Wynwood opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at One Herald Plaza in downtown Miami. Tickets are $35 per person.

COMIC SERIES: Catana Chetwynd the illustrator of “Snug: A Collection of Comics about Dating Your Best Friend” will talk about her book during an event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., in Coral Gables. Tickets for two on Eventbrite are about $25 and include two glasses of wine.

Educational activities

ADULTS ONLY: Ron Magill talks about animal breeding and human sexuality from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 12400 SW 152 St., in southwest Miami-Dade County. Tickets are $50.

CHILDREN ONLY: Frost Science is allowing parents to drop off their children, ages 5 to 17, for after-dark tours and pizza. The drop off is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the pickup is from 10 p.m. to midnight at the museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd. Registration required. Tickets are $60.

Caribbean escapes

PUNTA CANA: Groupon has an all-inclusive 3-night package from $430. Near to Punta Cana, is the Eden Roc Cap Cana, which offers “out of the ordinary experiences” that include excursions to the Los Haitises reserves.