Be part of the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show with J.Lo and Shakira

MIAMI – If you’ve dreamed of performing next to J.Lo and Shakira, now’s your chance to join them during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in Miami.

The NFL and its production crews are looking for volunteers to be field team members during the show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2.

Those who sign up will be a part of the biggest show of the year, and will be tasked with moving and assembling the large rolling stage carts and other scenic elements on and off the field.

Volunteers will be required to attend all rehearsal dates at the stadium leading up to the Super Bowl, but will not get to actually watch the game.

If you’re interested, CLICK HERE to fill out an application.