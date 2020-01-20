Final preps underway as Super Bowl LIV event openings near

MIAMI – With the teams now set, Super Bowl LIV is fast approaching and South Florida is busy preparing for the big game, and corresponding party scene.

The Kansas City Chief and San Francisco 49ers will be battling for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

While the game is still a couple weeks away, there is plenty happening throughout South Florida.

Different areas across South Florida will have events, concerts and interactive fun for fans of all ages.

At Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, the free event called Super Bowl Live takes visitors down energy lane.

Super Bowl LIV will mark the 11th time that South Florida has hosted the big game, more than anywhere else.

“We’re celebrating the road to 11,” Rey Martinez, with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, said. “A lot of culture, a lot of entertainment and, obviously, a good party.”

At the Miami Beach Convention Center, workers are moving fast with only days to go before the Super Bowl Experience opens.

“We have a lot of truss and rigging and turf and carpeting going in,” Nicki Ewell, director of NFL Events, said.

It’s going to be half a million square feet of interactive fun which, like Super Bowl Live, opens on Saturday.

“If you don’t have a ticket to the game, this is your Super Bowl,” Ewell said.

Getting into the NFL Experience on Jan. 25, 26 and 29 will cost $20.

After Jan. 30, prices go up to $40.

Children 12 and under are free every day.