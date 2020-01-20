Chiefs, 49ers to meet in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

There will be a lot of people dressed in red walking around Miami during Super Bowl week.

The matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set, as it will be the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Chiefs beat Tennessee 35-24, while San Francisco beat Green Bay 37-20.

The Chiefs will be making their first appearance in a Super Bowl since winning Super Bowl IV 50 years ago, while the 49ers are making their seventh Super Bowl appearance and first since losing to Baltimore in Super Bowl XLVII back in 2013.

The last time the 49ers won a Super Bowl was when they beat San Diego in Super Bowl XXIX at then Joe Robbie Stadium in 1995.

The 49ers also won Super Bowl XXIII in Miami, beating Cincinnati 20-16.