Name that stew for trip to see taping of ‘The Conners’ in LA

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Want to see “The Conners” in person?

Fans of the ABC sitcom are being asked to name that stew for a chance to win a trip for two to a taping of the show in Los Angeles.

The ABC contest is soliciting submissions for a creative name for a stew at the Landford Lunchbox, a fictitious restaurant that was a regular setting during “Roseanne” and is re-opening in its spinoff show.

“Jackie and Becky could use some help naming the menu items,” the contest claims.

The winner must be willing to travel either Feb. 27-29 or March 5-7.

There’s not much time, though. The contest ends at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to submit an entry.

New episodes of “The Conners” air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Local 10.