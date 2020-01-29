‘Mighty Ducks’ actor busted on burglary, meth charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. – Childhood actor Shaun Weiss, who starred in “The Mighty Ducks,” series was arrested Sunday on charges of burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Police discovered Weiss, 41, after a California homeowner alerted police that a stranger was sitting inside a car parked in the caller’s garage, USA Today reports.

Weiss had broken the passenger window of the vehicle and was going through the items inside when found by police.

According to the police report, Weiss “displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine.”

Weiss was previously arrested in 2018 for public intoxication.

After starring as the team goalie in three “Mighty Ducks” movies, Weiss appeared in several television shows, including “Boy Meets World,” “Charles in Charge,” and “Freaks and Geeks.”