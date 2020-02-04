Here’s how to win $10 tickets to ‘Hamilton’ in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Fans of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” can now enter a lottery for $10 tickets to see the show during its run in West Palm Beach and Miami.

“Hamilton” is in the midst of a 20-day run at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. It then comes to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County from Feb. 18-March 15.

The lottery opens at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance and closes at 9 a.m. the day before. Winners will be notified by 11 a.m. the day before the scheduled performance and will have until 4 p.m. that day to claim their $10 tickets.

A limited number of discounted tickets will be sold for each performance. Each winner may purchase up to two tickets.

It’s a good thing Alexander Hamilton is on the $10 bill and not, say, the $100 bill.