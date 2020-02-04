76ºF

Here’s how to win $10 tickets to ‘Hamilton’ in South Florida

Limited number of discounted tickets sold via lottery for performances in West Palm Beach, Miami

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

"Hamilton" is now showing in West Palm Beach and will come to Miami later this month.
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Fans of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” can now enter a lottery for $10 tickets to see the show during its run in West Palm Beach and Miami.

“Hamilton” is in the midst of a 20-day run at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. It then comes to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County from Feb. 18-March 15.

The lottery opens at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance and closes at 9 a.m. the day before. Winners will be notified by 11 a.m. the day before the scheduled performance and will have until 4 p.m. that day to claim their $10 tickets.

A limited number of discounted tickets will be sold for each performance. Each winner may purchase up to two tickets.

It’s a good thing Alexander Hamilton is on the $10 bill and not, say, the $100 bill.

