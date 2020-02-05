79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

79ºF

Entertainment

Academy mistakenly makes its Oscars predictions, confusing everyone

Those weren’t actually Oscar winners ... or were they?

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Oscars, Movies
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences posted this on its official Twitter page Monday night.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences posted this on its official Twitter page Monday night. (Twitter/@TheAcademy)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Oscars are this Sunday, but were the winners announced early?

Well, it certainly appeared that way Monday night when the official Twitter account for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted a photo of its "predictions" for the 92nd annual awards show.

Of course, if the Academy is tweeting its predictions, it begs the question: Are those the actual winners?

According to the Academy, not at all.

The tweet with the predictions was later deleted.

But, if "Parasite" wins best picture, "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor and "Judy" star Renee Zellweger wins best actress, don't say we didn't tell you so.

The Oscars air Sunday at 8 p.m. only on Local 10.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: