Academy mistakenly makes its Oscars predictions, confusing everyone

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Oscars are this Sunday, but were the winners announced early?

Well, it certainly appeared that way Monday night when the official Twitter account for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted a photo of its "predictions" for the 92nd annual awards show.

Of course, if the Academy is tweeting its predictions, it begs the question: Are those the actual winners?

According to the Academy, not at all.

We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions.



A ton of you already have! 😀



A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account.😳



They didn’t. This error is now resolved.



And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 4, 2020

The tweet with the predictions was later deleted.

But, if "Parasite" wins best picture, "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor and "Judy" star Renee Zellweger wins best actress, don't say we didn't tell you so.

The Oscars air Sunday at 8 p.m. only on Local 10.