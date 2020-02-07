64ºF

After account suspended, James Woods returns to Twitter, blasts Democrats

72-year-old ‘Any Given Sunday’ actor has plenty to say about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, others after long hiatus

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Actor James Woods is seen on April 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. (gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In a land where conservatives are as reviled as Harvey Weinstein, James Woods is no doubt a social outcast in Hollywood.

Perhaps that’s why the outspoken conservative actor hasn’t landed a role in seven years.

Woods made his return to Twitter late Thursday after taking a long break from the social media platform.

The “Any Given Sunday” actor, whose Twitter account was suspended last April after a tweet that was considered to be threatening, wasted little time taking aim at Democrats.

His debut tweet of 2020 was directed at U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY. It is pinned to the top of his page.

Woods claimed to be “on vacation awhile” in his next tweet. Then he launched into what he has missed while “avoiding the news.”

“How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing?”

In a later tweet, Woods poked at Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, calling her a “liar and hypocrite.”

Next it was on to Warren’s opponent, Bernie Sanders, whom he called a “poor old fool.”

Woods also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s ripping up of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech a “classless gesture.”

Last but not least, Woods was also critical of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Sharing a Fox News article in which Clinton claimed she would not be anyone’s running mate in 2020, Woods wrote: “When the only thing separating #HillaryClinton from the presidency is your heartbeat, start writing your will…”

The 72-year-old actor has twice been nominated for an Oscar for his performances in 1987′s “Salvador” and 1997′s “Ghosts of Mississippi.” His last film role was in the 2013 box-office flop “Jobs.”

