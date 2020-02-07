Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keynote speakers at South Beach event

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose South Florida to make their first public appearance since divorcing themselves from the royal family.

According to the New York Post, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keynote speakers at a JPMorgan event Thursday night at 1 Hotel in South Beach.

It’s not clear how much they were paid to attend, but the couple announced their goal was to become financially independent after they announced last month that they were stepping back as senior members of the British monarchy.

So does this mean they’re sticking around South Florida for the weekend?

“We do not comment on their private schedule,” a spokeswoman for the couple told the Post.