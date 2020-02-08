Emily Estefan chats about Valentines Day event at Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Emily Estefan is the daughter of Latin music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

She has made a name for herself, not only as a singer but also as an extremely talented player of several musical instruments.

Emily will be showing off her talents at this year's Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

An Evening Under the Stars with Emily Estefan takes place at Peacock Park in Coconut Grove on Friday, Feb. 14.

Tickets are $30 each or $50 for couples, and can be found by clicking here.