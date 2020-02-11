Guitar hotel at Seminole Hard Rock shines in new Pitbull music video

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Pitbull is usually known for representing the 305 area code, but the Miami rapper is switching it up in his latest music video.

"Mr. 305″ teamed with country crooner Blake Shelton for his new “Get Ready” music video, which was released Monday.

Prominently featured in the video is the new guitar-shaped hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. As in area code 954.

The video shows Pitbull dancing poolside with a bevy of lovely ladies and the guitar hotel serving as the backdrop. It ends with Pitbull and Shelton partying on the balcony of a room inside the guitar hotel.

Pitbull even drops “Hard Rock” in his lyrics.