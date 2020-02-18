Ozzy Osbourne cancels concert at BB&T Center for second time in 2 years

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2020 North American tour to undergo treatment for “various health issues.”

Among the stops on the 71-year-old rock legend’s "No More Tours 2″ tour was a trip to South Florida in May.

His scheduled May 29 concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise was a makeup date for a previously postponed performance last year.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” Osbourne said in a news release Monday announcing the cancellation. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

The former Black Sabbath frontman told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in January that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

His new album, “Ordinary Man,” is slated to be released Friday.

Anyone with tickets for Osbourne’s show can receive a refund at the original point of purchase and will have first access to tickets whenever the rescheduled tour is announced.